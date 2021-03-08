US Steel Stock Pops Higher: Technical Levels To Watch

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) shares were trading higher in Monday’s session, potentially due to the Senate’s passage of a COVID-19 stimulus plan. The economic stimulus could raise the demand for industrial metals.

Technical Levels To Watch: The 15-minute chart above shows the chart is trading in a channel.

The stock has been trading in the range between $17 and $20. The stock bounced near the $17 level multiple times before rising to near $20.

Up near $20, the price has been unable to hold the levels and has fallen back to the $17 mark multiple times.

A bullish technical trader may view $20 level as a level of resistance and $17 as a level of support.

A bullish technical trader may like to see the stock break above the $20 level and consolidate for a period before a further upward move.

A bearish technical trader may like to see the stock fall through the support level and consolidate below before a further move lower.

The daily chart above shows a strong potential support level near $16. The price has been unable to cross below this threshold for an extended period of time.

A potential resistance may be found near $20, as the price has been unable to cross above this level in the past. Another potential key level above $20 is the high of the daily chart at $24.71.

This is near a psychological level of $25 and this may also be an area of resistance.

A bullish technical trader may like to see the price cross the resistance level, with consolidation before another upward move.

A bearish trader may like to see a strong close below the $16 level for a potential head-and-shoulders pattern.

U.S. Steel is trading with a market cap of $4.6 billion.

X Price Action: U.S. Steel shares gained 13.73% in Monday's session, closing at $20.62.

