fbpx
QQQ
-8.74
317.42
-2.83%
DIA
+ 3.08
312.10
+ 0.98%
SPY
-1.84
385.40
-0.48%
TLT
-1.08
139.99
-0.78%
GLD
-1.63
160.75
-1.02%

US Steel Stock Pops Higher: Technical Levels To Watch

byTyler Bundy
March 8, 2021 4:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
US Steel Stock Pops Higher: Technical Levels To Watch

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) shares were trading higher in Monday’s session, potentially due to the Senate’s passage of a COVID-19 stimulus plan. The economic stimulus could raise the demand for industrial metals.

x15min3-8-21.png

Technical Levels To Watch: The 15-minute chart above shows the chart is trading in a channel.

The stock has been trading in the range between $17 and $20. The stock bounced near the $17 level multiple times before rising to near $20.

Up near $20, the price has been unable to hold the levels and has fallen back to the $17 mark multiple times.

A bullish technical trader may view $20 level as a level of resistance and $17 as a level of support.

A bullish technical trader may like to see the stock break above the $20 level and consolidate for a period before a further upward move.

A bearish technical trader may like to see the stock fall through the support level and consolidate below before a further move lower.

xdaily3-8-21.png

The daily chart above shows a strong potential support level near $16. The price has been unable to cross below this threshold for an extended period of time.

A potential resistance may be found near $20, as the price has been unable to cross above this level in the past. Another potential key level above $20 is the high of the daily chart at $24.71.

This is near a psychological level of $25 and this may also be an area of resistance.

A bullish technical trader may like to see the price cross the resistance level, with consolidation before another upward move.

A bearish trader may like to see a strong close below the $16 level for a potential head-and-shoulders pattern.

U.S. Steel is trading with a market cap of $4.6 billion.

X Price Action: U.S. Steel shares gained 13.73% in Monday's session, closing at $20.62. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Will Antsy US Steel Investors Be Appeased With By Earnings Beat?

JPMorgan Not Bending On Bull Call For US Steel

Morgan Stanley: Now Is The Time To Forge A Position In US Steel Names

Newsflow Is Turning Positive For Steel Industry, US Steel