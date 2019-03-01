Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2019 11:36am   Comments
Share:
MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights
Related
Rethinking China ETFs For 2019
As A-Shares Inclusion Nears, This ETF Is Getting Bigger
China stocks boost Asia after MSCI inclusion (Seeking Alpha)
Related MSCI
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018
Retail Sales Week Comes To An End (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), one of the largest providers of indexes used by issuers of exchange traded funds, said Thursday it will increase the weight of China A-shares stocks in its indexes from 5 percent to 20 percent in a three-step process.

By the end of this year, the widely followed MSCI Emerging Markets Index could see its A-shares exposure increase from 0.7 percent to 3.3 percent.

What Happened

Last year, MSCI made the decision to include A-shares — the stocks trading on mainland China exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen — in its international benchmarks.

MSCI's decision “follows an extensive global consultation with a large number of international institutional investors, including asset owners, asset managers, broker-dealers and other market participants worldwide,” said MSCI. “The proposal to increase the weight of China A shares garnered overwhelming support from investors.”

Why It's Important

MSCI's decision could spark up to $80 billion of inflows from foreign investors' A-shares stocks, according to Reuters.

Active fund managers that benchmark to MSCI indexes will also need to buy more A-shares as the asset class's profile increases in those indexes.

Several A-shares ETFs trading in New York could benefit from those themes, but perhaps none more than the KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A Share ETF (NYSE: KBA). KBA follows the MSCI China A Inclusion Index, a benchmark specifically designed for the MSCI A-shares inclusion process.

Investors are catching on. In late December 2018, KBA had $304 million in assets under management, a total that has swelled to $405.21 million as of Feb. 27. KBA is home to many of the stocks that are already or will be included in MSCI's A-shares inclusion process.

What's Next

“On completion of this three-step implementation, there will be 253 large- and 168 mid-cap China A shares, including 27 ChiNext shares,on a pro forma basis in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, representing a weight of 3.3 percent in the pro forma index,” according to MSCI.

As of the end of 2018, about 98 percent of KBA's holdings were large- and mid-cap stocks. KBA is up 24.61 percent this year.

Related Links:

A Marvelous Mobile Payments ETF

An Aging Population ETF Idea

Posted-In: Long Ideas News Emerging Markets Emerging Market ETFs Events Global Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSCI + KBA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Startup Has Designs To Stop Rollovers Before They Happen