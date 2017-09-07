Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Traders Are Piling Into This India ETF
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2017 3:59pm   Comments
Share:
Traders Are Piling Into This India ETF
Related INDL
Playing The Emerging Markets Trade With Leveraged ETFs
The World's Hottest Emerging Market Presents A Leveraged Opportunity

One of the primary sources of strength for diversified emerging markets exchange traded funds this year is India, Asia's third-largest economy. With the MSCI Emerging Markets Index approach 2017 gains of 30 percent, some well-known India ETFs are keeping pace while others are topping the emerging markets benchmark.

 

Risk-tolerant, sophisticated traders can amplify their gains in Indian stocks on a short-term basis with the Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: INDL), the lone leveraged India ETF trading in the U.S. INDL attempts to deliver triple the daily returns of the MSCI India Index, one of the most widely followed gauges of Indian stocks.

 

The MSCI India Index covers approximately 85 percent of companies in the Indian equity securities market, according to Direxion. Top holdings include Housing Development Finance Co (NSE: HDFC) (9.08 percent), Reliance Industries Limited (NSE:RELIANCE) (6.66 percent) and Infosys Ltd ADR (NYSE: INFY) (6.5 percent). 

 

Proceed With Caution

 

On a historical basis, India is one of the most volatile emerging markets. Several well-known US-listed India ETFs sport standard deviations that are well above equivalent China funds, putting these ETFs more in line with their Brazil and Russia counterparts.

 

Volatility cuts both ways with leveraged ETFs. While volatility can be advantageous for traders, that same volatility can also reverse course quickly, causing pain for those who hold an ETF like INDL for weeks or months on end. Like any leveraged ETF, INDL is a short-term trade, not a long-term investment.

 

A rising rupee has also been a near-term headwind for India's markets.

 

India's stronger currency has become a threat for its growth aspirations, piling pressure on the central bank to aggressively intervene in the foreign exchange market even at the risk of incurring the wrath of the United States,” reports Reuters

 

Traders Are Interested

 

While the strong rupee is an issue to consider, some traders see promise in Indian stocks, as evidenced by recent data that shows active traders are embracing INDL.

 

For the 30-day period ended Sept. 1st, INDL averaged daily inflows of nearly $155,000, according to issuer data. That was good for the best total among Direxion's leveraged bullish single-country international funds during that period. 

 

Related Links:

 

Try This Developed Markets ETF

 

Get Income With This ETF. 

Posted-In: direxionLong Ideas Emerging Markets Specialty ETFs Emerging Market ETFs Markets Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY + INDL)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Playing The Emerging Markets Trade With Leveraged ETFs
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on INDL
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.