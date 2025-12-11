Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE:EPM)

Dividend Yield: 11.76%

Roth Capital analyst Nick Pope reinstated Evolution Petroleum with a Buy and announced a $5 price target on Dec. 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Northland Capital Markets analyst Bobby Brooks maintained a Market Perform rating and slashed the price target from $5 to $4.5 on May 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

On Nov. 11, Evolution Petroleum posted downbeat quarterly sales.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest EPM news.

Vitesse Energy Inc (NYSE:VTS)

Dividend Yield: 10.14%

10.14% Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris Baker maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $22 to $20 on Oct. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Roth MKM analyst John White maintained the stock with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $30.5 to $33 on April 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

On Nov. 3, Vitesse Energy posted mixed quarterly results.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest VTS news.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Yield: 9.37%

Citigroup analyst Spiro Dounis maintained a Neutral rating with a price target of $39 on Oct. 20, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Mizuho analyst Garbriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

On Dec. 1, Western Midstream priced its $1.2 billion senior notes offering including 4.800% 2031 notes and 5.500% 2035 notes.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest WES news.

