Dividends
September 15, 2025 8:25 AM 2 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 9% Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the energy sector.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP DKL

  • Dividend Yield: 9.90%
  • Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $44 to $45 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $44 to $46 on Jan. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 6, Delek Logistics Partners posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. ECO

  • Dividend Yield: 9.57%
  • Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $29 on July 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $44 to $40 on Jan. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 12, Okeanis Eco Tankers posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
Western Midstream Partners, LP WES

  • Dividend Yield: 9.49%
  • Mizuho analyst Gabriel Moreen maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $44 to $46 on Aug. 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Robert Kad maintained an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $41 to $39 on Aug. 26, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 6, Western Midstream posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
