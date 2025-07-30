Meta Platforms, Inc. META will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 30.

With the recent buzz around the Menlo Park, California-based company, investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, Meta offers an annual dividend yield of 0.30%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 53 cents per share ($2.10 a year).

To determine how to earn $500 monthly from Meta, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months). Next, we take this amount and divide it by Meta's $2.10 dividend: $6,000 / $2.10 = 2,857 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $1,999,900 worth of Meta, or 2,857 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $2.10 = 571 shares, or $399,700 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

Price Action: Shares of Meta fell by 2.5% to close at $700.00 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Facebook parent company to report quarterly earnings at $5.90 per share, up from $5.16 per share in the year-ago period. Meta projects to report quarterly revenue at $44.84 billion, compared to $39.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 11 straight quarters.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock