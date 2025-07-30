July 30, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

How To Earn $500 A Month From Meta Platforms Stock Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Meta Platforms, Inc. META will release earnings results for the second quarter, after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 30.

With the recent buzz around the Menlo Park, California-based company, investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, Meta offers an annual dividend yield of 0.30%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of 53 cents per share ($2.10 a year).

To determine how to earn $500 monthly from Meta, start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months). Next, we take this amount and divide it by Meta's $2.10 dividend: $6,000 / $2.10 = 2,857 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $1,999,900 worth of Meta, or 2,857 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $2.10 = 571 shares, or $399,700 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains the same. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

Price Action: Shares of Meta fell by 2.5% to close at $700.00 on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Facebook parent company to report quarterly earnings at $5.90 per share, up from $5.16 per share in the year-ago period. Meta projects to report quarterly revenue at $44.84 billion, compared to $39.07 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 11 straight quarters.

Loading...
Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock

META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$706.320.90%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
83.16
Growth
92.87
Quality
89.51
Value
27.89
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved