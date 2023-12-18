If You Invested $1,000 In AIG At The Time Of Its Last Split, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

by Chris Bibey, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 18, 2023 7:32 PM | 3 min read
Loading...
Loading...

American International Group Inc. AIG is a leading global insurance company providing various insurance products and services. Established in 1919, AIG has grown into a network that extends to more than 80 countries, catering to both individual and commercial clients.With a long history of success, it's easy to see why AIG stock remains a strong performer. Don't Miss:

    • Investing After The Last AIG Stock SplitAIG stock has split 15 times with the most recent occurring on July 1, 2009. On the following day, AIG closed at $18.08. Looking back, this was a steal. On Dec. 4, AIG closed at $65.99. The remarkable growth in AIG’s stock price from $18.08 on July 2, 2009, to $65.99 on Dec. 4 represents a significant gain, both in terms of price and percentage. This increase translates to a 265% rise in the stock value over approximately 14 years. Considering the stock’s performance, an initial investment of $1,000 would have grown to around $3,650 by Dec. 4. This impressive return highlights the potential gains in long-term investments in stable companies like AIG, despite the market’s inherent volatility. The stock's journey reflects not only AIG's resilience and adaptability but also underscores the importance of strategic investments, which often means holding for the long term. While you missed this period of growth, you never know what the future will bring. If you don't want to invest in the stock market, turn your attention to investing in alternative assets. It's another way to get in early on companies that have the potential to explode in the future. As noted above with AIG's growth, the right decision today could result in a huge return down the road. Read Next:

    • Loading...
    Loading...

    Earnings

    Analyst Ratings

    Options

    IPOs

    Click to see more Dividends updates

    © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Posted In: DividendsAlts Access