'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Dividend Stocks

byCraig Jones
May 25, 2021 6:01 pm
Steve Chiavarone of Federated Hermes said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that dividend stocks outperformed the S&P 500 on annual basis just as much as the growth stocks outperformed value in the prior year.

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is as cheap versus bonds or as cheap versus stocks as it has been in the last 20 years, he added. It's trading at an 8 to 10 multiple discount to the S&P 500 and Chiavarone thinks dividend stocks have a long way to run here.

Danielle Shay of Simpler Trading said it's a great time to invest in dividend stocks and she wants to buy Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE:BEPC). She doesn't expect to see the strength in the S&P 500 that we saw last year so she thinks it's a great time to search for dividend stocks.

