Why Baidu Shares Are Rising

Baidu Inc BIDU shares are trading higher by 4.19% to $144.74 Thursday morning after the company announced its first superconducting quantum computer that fully integrates hardware, software, and applications.
What Else?
Baidu Thursday also introduced the world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution that provides access to various quantum chips via mobile app, PC, and cloud.
Launched at Quantum Create 2022, a quantum developer conference held in Beijing, the company says this new offering paves the way for the long-awaited industrialization of quantum computing.
Also, the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted overall investor sentiment in Chinese stocks. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium and reports suggesting the U.S. and China are nearing a deal to allow audit inspection of New York-listed Chinese companies could also be impacting the stock.
See Also: If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
According to data from Benzinga Pro, Baidu has a 52-week high of $182.60 and a 52-week low of $101.62.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.