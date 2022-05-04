QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 4, 2022 3:15 PM | 1 min read

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.

We can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session, using data found in Benzinga Pro.

Related: Options News and Education

Highest Volume Contracts - Calls/Puts
Symbol Price Type Strike DTE Bid Midpoint Ask   Volume
AMD 94.53 Call 100.00 2 .64 .65 .65   47,209
AAPL 161.84 Call 165.00 2 .93 .94 .94   44,055
AAPL 161.84 Put 160.00 2 1.73 1.73 1.74   40,749
AAPL 161.84 Call 162.50 2 1.97 1.98 1.99   39,303
AAPL 161.84 Put 155.00 2 .59 .60 .60   38,297
AMD 94.53 Call 95.00 2 2.30 2.32 2.34   38,041
IGT 20.69 Put 20.00 16 1.36 1.36 1.39   34,766
AAPL 161.84 Call 160.00 2 3.45 3.48 3.50   31,957
AAPL 161.84 Call 170.00 2 .11 .11 .12   23,084
TSLA  916.21 Call 1,000.00 2 2.00 2.01 1.73   21,732

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: OptionsMarketsTrading Ideas