10 Of The Highest Volume Options Contracts On Wednesday

Trading volume is critical for small-window options traders, as it gives insight into how many contracts have been purchased on an options strike. A high-volume option can provide liquidity, giving investors a better opportunity to sell their contracts over those with lower volumes.
We can identify those contracts which are attracting large volumes during Wednesday’s trading session, using data found in Benzinga Pro.
|Symbol
|Price
|Type
|Strike
|DTE
|Bid
|Midpoint
|Ask
|Volume
|AMD
|94.53
|Call
|100.00
|2
|.64
|.65
|.65
|47,209
|AAPL
|161.84
|Call
|165.00
|2
|.93
|.94
|.94
|44,055
|AAPL
|161.84
|Put
|160.00
|2
|1.73
|1.73
|1.74
|40,749
|AAPL
|161.84
|Call
|162.50
|2
|1.97
|1.98
|1.99
|39,303
|AAPL
|161.84
|Put
|155.00
|2
|.59
|.60
|.60
|38,297
|AMD
|94.53
|Call
|95.00
|2
|2.30
|2.32
|2.34
|38,041
|IGT
|20.69
|Put
|20.00
|16
|1.36
|1.36
|1.39
|34,766
|AAPL
|161.84
|Call
|160.00
|2
|3.45
|3.48
|3.50
|31,957
|AAPL
|161.84
|Call
|170.00
|2
|.11
|.11
|.12
|23,084
|TSLA
|916.21
|Call
|1,000.00
|2
|2.00
|2.01
|1.73
|21,732
