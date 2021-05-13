Why Array Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Array Technologies' stock is currently up 8.02% to a price of $14.55. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 20.15 million, about 611.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.30 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $29.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.78 and as low as $13.22.

