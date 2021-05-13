fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Why Array Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:51 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares are trading higher after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform.

Array Technologies' stock is currently up 8.02% to a price of $14.55. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 20.15 million, about 611.11% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.30 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $29.34 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.78 and as low as $13.22.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Analyzing The Price Action In Array Technologies Stock Today

The Price And Volume Action In Array Technologies's Stock Today Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is currently up 5.32% to a price of $28.82. The stock's volume is currently 561.24 thousand, which is roughly 15.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.53 million. read more

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Array Technologies's Stock Today

Array Technologies's Stock Price And Volume Action Array Technologies's (NASDAQ:ARRY) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 12.01% to a price of $31.64. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.16 million, which is approximately 123.25% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.75 million. read more

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 38.7% to $4.0901 after the company said it has acquired a premier health insurance agency, J.P. Kush and Associates, Inc. read more

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more