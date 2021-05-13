fbpx
Why CureVac's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:47 pm
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares are trading higher after the company reported its vaccine candidate, CV2CoV, demonstrated high immunogenicity against virus variants in a preclinical study.

CureVac's stock has been rising Thursday, up 7.15% to a price of $99.34. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 636.39 thousand, about 52.18% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.22 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $97.48 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $151.8 and as low as $43.0.

