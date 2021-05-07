Why McKesson Is Trading Higher Today

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

McKesson's stock has been rising Friday, up 6.52% to a price of $197.05. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.18 million, about 136.47% of its recent 30-day volume average of 862.81 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $187.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $198.43 and as low as $125.65.

