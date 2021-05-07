Why Shake Shack's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.

Shake Shack is currently down 14.65% to a price of $90.22. The stock's volume is currently 2.69 million, which is roughly 509.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 528.41 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Shake Shack's stock was $114.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $138.38 and a low of $45.51 in the past 52 weeks.

