fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.57
328.94
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.31
343.23
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 3.10
416.00
+ 0.74%
TLT
-0.75
140.67
-0.54%
GLD
+ 1.48
168.56
+ 0.87%

Why Shake Shack's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 2:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.

Shake Shack is currently down 14.65% to a price of $90.22. The stock's volume is currently 2.69 million, which is roughly 509.77% of its recent 30-day volume average of 528.41 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Shake Shack's stock was $114.67 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $138.38 and a low of $45.51 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) shares jumped 77% to $4.321. read more

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 44.2% to $0.7190 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. read more

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. read more

Small-Cap Stocks Have Been On The Rise In Recent Months, Here's What Traders Can Expect In 2021

Small-cap stocks have been soaring over the past few months, with the small-cap Russell 2000 Index (RUT) outperforming large-cap indexes such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 that are relatively flat on the year. read more