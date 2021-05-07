Why Monster Beverage's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Monster Beverage's stock has been falling Friday, down 5.39% to a price of $89.88. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.83 million, which is approximately 158.56% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.79 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $92.22 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $99.24 and fallen to a low of $60.5.

