Why Shift4 Payments' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:17 pm
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Shift4 Payments' stock has been rising Friday, up 5.08% to a price of $88.97. The stock's volume is currently 1.24 million, which is roughly 123.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.00 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Shift4 Payments's stock was $89.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $104.11 and a low of $30.0 in the past 52 weeks.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

