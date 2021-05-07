Why Shift4 Payments' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares are trading higher after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Shift4 Payments' stock has been rising Friday, up 5.08% to a price of $88.97. The stock's volume is currently 1.24 million, which is roughly 123.19% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.00 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Shift4 Payments's stock was $89.65 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $104.11 and a low of $30.0 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.