Why Cleanspark's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.

Cleanspark's stock has been rising Friday, up 10.31% to a price of $20.16. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.67 million, about 94.78% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.76 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Cleanspark's stock was $22.54 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $42.6 and a low of $1.55 in the past 52 weeks.

