Why Appian's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Appian's stock has been falling Friday, down 9.54% to a price of $89.85. The stock's volume is currently 1.46 million, which is roughly 211.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 689.12 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Appian's stock was $141.24 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $260.0 and a low of $43.3 in the past 52 weeks.

