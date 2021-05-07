fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.33
328.19
+ 1%
DIA
+ 1.85
343.69
+ 0.54%
SPY
+ 3.01
416.09
+ 0.72%
TLT
-0.83
140.75
-0.59%
GLD
+ 1.54
168.50
+ 0.91%

Why Appian's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:12 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Appian's stock has been falling Friday, down 9.54% to a price of $89.85. The stock's volume is currently 1.46 million, which is roughly 211.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 689.12 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Appian's stock was $141.24 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $260.0 and a low of $43.3 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Appian Is Trading Lower Today

Appian's Stock Price And Volume Action Appian's (NASDAQ:APPN) stock has been falling Wednesday, down 5.12% to a price of $166.71. Wednesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 202.13 thousand, about 14.91% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.36 million. read more

32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares rose 44.2% to $0.7190 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. read more

15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session

Gainers Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. read more

80 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 94.4% to close at $7.23 on Friday following Bloomberg report Apple is working on magnetic battery pack. Energous was not mentioned in the report. read more