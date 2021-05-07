fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.32
328.19
+ 1%
DIA
+ 1.85
343.69
+ 0.54%
SPY
+ 2.97
416.13
+ 0.71%
TLT
-0.83
140.75
-0.59%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

Why Energy Transfer's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:09 pm
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS of $1.21, up from $(0.32) year over year and better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Energy Transfer's stock is trading up 8.42% to a price of $9.92. The stock's current volume for the day is 25.08 million, which is approximately 161.64% of its previous 30-day average volume of 15.51 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $8.12 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.55 and as low as $4.98.

