Why Lumen Technologies' Stock is Up During Today's Session

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Lumen Technologies' stock is trading up 5.44% to a price of $13.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 16.42 million, which is approximately 168.97% of its previous 30-day average volume of 9.71 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $13.23 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.6 and as low as $8.51.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.