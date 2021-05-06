fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.48
326.55
+ 0.75%
DIA
+ 3.20
339.14
+ 0.93%
SPY
+ 3.31
412.48
+ 0.8%

Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:51 pm
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals' stock has been rising Thursday, up 20.78% to a price of $12.84. The stock's current volume for the day is 15.49 million, which is approximately 405.03% of its previous 30-day average volume of 3.82 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $11.36 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $14.24 and as low as $3.3.

