Why James River Gr Hldgs's Stock Is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:47 pm
James River Gr Hldgs' (NASDAQ:JRVR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 adjusted EPS of $(3.54), down from $0.50 year over year. The Company also announced a public offering of common shares.

James River Group stock has been falling Thursday, down 27.04% to a price of $33.47. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.86 million, which is approximately 2613.66% of its previous 30-day average volume of 185.95 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $47.07 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $57.41 and fallen to a low of $28.03.

