fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.82
328.21
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 1.95
340.39
+ 0.57%
SPY
+ 1.45
414.34
+ 0.35%
TLT
+ 0.25
139.45
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 2.64
164.68
+ 1.57%

Why Acushnet Holdings Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above consensus estimates.

Acushnet Holdings' stock is trading up 17.22% to a price of $50.38. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 783.20 thousand, about 365.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 214.19 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $42.6 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $47.67 and fallen to a low of $26.13.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Thursday morning saw 321 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    This morning 533 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday morning saw 558 companies set new 52-week highs. read more