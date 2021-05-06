Why Acushnet Holdings Is Trading Higher Today

Acushnet Holdings (NYSE:GOLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and issued FY21 sales guidance above consensus estimates.

Acushnet Holdings' stock is trading up 17.22% to a price of $50.38. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 783.20 thousand, about 365.65% of its recent 30-day volume average of 214.19 thousand.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $42.6 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $47.67 and fallen to a low of $26.13.

