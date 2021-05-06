Why Shift4 Payments' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Shift4 Payments' stock has been falling Thursday, down 16.88% to a price of $79.68. The stock's volume is currently 3.59 million, which is roughly 413.56% of its recent 30-day volume average of 867.52 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Shift4 Payments's stock was $89.63 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $104.11 and a low of $30.0 in the past 52 weeks.

