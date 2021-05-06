fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.67
328.36
+ 0.2%
DIA
+ 1.79
340.55
+ 0.52%
SPY
+ 1.22
414.57
+ 0.29%
TLT
+ 0.25
139.44
+ 0.18%
GLD
+ 2.63
164.68
+ 1.57%

Why Sally Beauty Holdings' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:29 pm
Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Sally Beauty Holdings' stock is trading up 17.59% to a price of $23.8. The stock's current volume for the day is 6.76 million, which is approximately 604.75% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.12 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Sally Beauty Holdings's stock was $19.81 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $21.91 and a low of $8.28 in the past 52 weeks.

