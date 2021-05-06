fbpx
Why Wayfair's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 6, 2021 3:25 pm
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares are trading higher after the company earlier reported better-than-expected Q1 sales and a 57% year-over-year increase in active customers.

Wayfair's stock has been rising Thursday, up 2.89% to a price of $278.81. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.62 million, which is approximately 276.23% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.31 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $313.78 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $369.0 and as low as $144.51.

Trading Ideas

