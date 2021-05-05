Why Herbalife Nutrition's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.

Herbalife Nutrition's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 6.66% to a price of $47.91. The stock's current volume for the day is 3.50 million, which is approximately 503.21% of its previous 30-day average volume of 695.29 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $45.85 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $59.0 and as low as $33.48.

