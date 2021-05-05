fbpx
Why Belden's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:19 pm
Belden (NYSE:BDC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued its FY21 and Q2 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Belden is currently up 13.26% to a price of $48.44. The stock's current volume for the day is 297.43 thousand, which is approximately 95.99% of its previous 30-day average volume of 309.87 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Belden's stock was $44.25 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $54.8 and a low of $26.48 in the past 52 weeks.

