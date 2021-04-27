fbpx
QQQ
-1.47
343.10
-0.43%
DIA
-0.33
340.19
-0.1%
SPY
-0.26
417.85
-0.06%

Why TransUnion Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 27, 2021 10:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

TransUnion's Stock Price And Volume Action

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is currently up 5.43% to a price of $106.69. The stock's volume is currently 561.65 thousand, which is roughly 41.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.34 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TransUnion shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of TransUnion's stock was $91.15 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $104.23 and a low of $69.99 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

  Tuesday's morning session saw 205 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    On Thursday morning, 169 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

  This morning 301 companies reached new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

  Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more