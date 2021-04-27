Why TransUnion Is Trading Higher Today

TransUnion's Stock Price And Volume Action

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is currently up 5.43% to a price of $106.69. The stock's volume is currently 561.65 thousand, which is roughly 41.88% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.34 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: TransUnion shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of TransUnion's stock was $91.15 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $104.23 and a low of $69.99 in the past 52 weeks.

