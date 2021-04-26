Why Koninklijke Philips's Stock is Down During Today's Session

The Price And Volume Action In Koninklijke Philips’s Stock Today

Koninklijke Philips’s (NYSE:PHG) stock has been falling Monday, down 3.97% to a price of $58.64. The stock’s volume is currently 843.79 thousand, which is roughly 156.13% of its recent 30-day volume average of 540.43 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Philips NV shares are trading lower after the company reported its Q1 earnings results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $57.41 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $61.23 and as low as $40.54.

