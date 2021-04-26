Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Boston Beer Co's Stock is Trading Lower Today

Boston Beer Co’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Boston Beer Co’s (NYSE:SAM) stock has been falling Monday, down 4.17% to a price of $1226.88. The stock’s volume is currently 113.52 thousand, which is roughly 102.64% of its recent 30-day volume average of 110.60 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Boston Beer shares are trading lower after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and announced a price target of $1395 per share.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Boston Beer Co’s stock was $1150.08 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $1349.98 and a low of $394.5 in the past 52 weeks.

