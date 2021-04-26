fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.03
337.40
+ 0.6%
DIA
-0.33
340.82
-0.1%
SPY
+ 1.03
415.78
+ 0.25%

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Downward Movement in Dorman Products's Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:29 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Dorman Products’s Stock Today

Dorman Products’s (NASDAQ:DORM) stock has been falling Monday, down 10.15% to a price of $100.73. The stock’s current volume for the day is 141.77 thousand, which is approximately 119.74% of its previous 30-day average volume of 118.39 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Dorman Products shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of Dorman Products’s stock was $103.81 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $113.13 and a low of $57.31 in the past 52 weeks.

