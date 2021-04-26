Why Inuvo Is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Inuvo’s Stock Today

Inuvo’s (AMEX:INUV) stock is trading up 14.2% to a price of $0.89. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 3.50 million, about 97.4% of its recent 30-day volume average of 3.59 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Inuvo shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $1.1 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $2.35 and fallen to a low of $0.21.

