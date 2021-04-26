Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why PHX Minerals's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In PHX Minerals’s Stock Today

PHX Minerals’s (NYSE:PHX) stock is trading up 14.84% to a price of $2.67. The stock’s current volume for the day is 1.32 million, which is approximately 358.6% of its previous 30-day average volume of 368.27 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: PHX Minerals shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The 50-day moving average price of PHX Minerals’s stock was $3.0 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $5.42 and a low of $1.36 in the past 52 weeks.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.