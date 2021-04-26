fbpx
Why Praxis Precision Medicine's Stock is Up During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:15 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Praxis Precision Medicine’s Stock Today

Praxis Precision Medicine’s (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock is trading up 10.54% to a price of $30.86. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 163.93 thousand, about 66.02% of its recent 30-day volume average of 248.29 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Praxis Precision Medicines shares are trading higher after William Blair initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $37.18 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $60.95 and fallen to a low of $23.9.

Trading Ideas

