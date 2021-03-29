Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Celldex Therapeutics’s Stock is Trading Lower Today

The Price And Volume Action In Celldex Therapeutics’s Stock Today

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) is currently down 34.36% to a price of $15.55. The stock’s current volume for the day is 2.95 million, which is approximately 478.94% of its previous 30-day average volume of 616.13 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Celldex Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported interim data from the company’s ongoing, open label clinical trial of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria and symptomatic dermographism.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $23.99 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $30.17 and as low as $1.56.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.