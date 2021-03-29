Why Cyanotech’s Stock is Trading Higher Today

Cyanotech’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Cyanotech’s (NASDAQ:CYAN) stock is trading up 30.28% to a price of $4.15. The stock’s volume is currently 11.23 million, which is roughly 43346.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 25.92 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Cyanotech shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $3.62 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $4.44 and fallen to a low of $1.91.

If you’re looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving’ alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.