May 27, 2025 3:45 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Up As Trump Media Group Announces Bitcoin Acquisition Plan

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are up on Tuesday amid reports of Trump Media Group pursuing a Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $109,710+0.6%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,681+5.7%
Solana SOL/USD $178.75+2.5%
XRP XRP/USD $2.34+1.3%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2275+1.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001451+1.4%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 32% and daily active addresses growing by 21%.
  • Coinglass data reports 161,179 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $563.57 million.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Prominent trader Pentoshi remains bullish on both ETH and SOL, saying Ethereum “still looks good” and Solana is “knocking at resistance.”

Trader Altcoin Sherpa warns of trying to short Bitcoin, calling it “the greatest asset on the planet.”

The Flow Horse points out Bitcoin’s divergence from the S&P 500, which is up 2% on the day, musing whether the apex crypto is lagging or “congested.”

Former Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett flagged Wyoming’s GOP senator Cynthis Lummis‘s panel discussion at the Bitcoin conference, where the latter hinted at the U.S. government withholding information about the exact amount of Bitcoin it holds in its reserves.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$109915.960.40%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.22740.60%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2683.704.64%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000150.76%
SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$178.101.79%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.341.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Top StoriesExpert IdeasStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved