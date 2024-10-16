'Memecoin Supercycle' Trader Shares 5 Tips, Reveals 'Giant 2025 Winners' List That Skips Dogecoin, Shiba Inu For Newer Memes

Crypto analyst Murad Mahmudov's recent tweet outlined his strategy for identifying potential winners in what he calls the upcoming “Memecoin Supercycle” of 2025.

What Happened: Mahmudov’s advice focuses on a multi-faceted approach to selecting meme coins with high growth potential. He suggests investors should "Buy Memecoins that can become very big" and "Buy coins that have undergone multiple -70%" drops, indicating a belief in the potential for significant rebounds.

The analyst emphasizes the importance of studying coins with specific characteristics. He advises looking at tokens that have spent "a long time under $10 million" market capitalization and those "which have people hustling for free," suggesting that community engagement and grassroots support could be key indicators of future success.

Mahmudov also recommends using analytical tools like BubbleMaps and HolderScan to examine token distribution, highlighting the importance of understanding ownership patterns in potential investments.

Mahmudov's Picks: In another tweet, Mahmudov lists several specific tokens he believes could be “Giant 2025 Winners,” including Gigachad GIGA/USD, Mog Coin MOG/USD, Apu Apustaja APU/USD, Popcat POPCAT/USD, and Lock In LOCKIN/USD, among others.

He also includes HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu BITCOIN/USD in this list, suggesting he sees potential for the leading cryptocurrency alongside these smaller, more speculative assets.

While Mahmudov’s advice may appeal to risk-tolerant investors seeking high-reward opportunities, it’s important to note that investing in meme coins carries significant risks. The volatile nature of these assets, combined with their often-limited utility and speculative value, means that losses can be substantial.

What’s Next: The influence of meme coins is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

