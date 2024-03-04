Driver Crashes Tesla Cybertruck On First Day, Damaging Beverly Hills Hotel

Loading... Loading...

A Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck accident caused damage to the property of the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, California this past weekend. The incident, which occurred late Sunday, involved the truck being driven up and over a ledge at the hotel.

According to information provided by Teslarati, the driver of the Cybertruck was the owner of the vehicle.

Known for its futuristic design and robust construction, the Tesla Cybertruck is often portrayed as a vehicle built for extreme conditions. However, despite its strength, the Cybertruck is not indestructible, and the accident serves as a reminder that even the most capable vehicles can sustain damage when not operated with care.

Teslarati shared that the Cybertruck left significant damage to the ledge at the hotel.

Sources indicate that the accident occurred on the very first day the owner took possession of the Cybertruck.

Photo courtesy of Tesla