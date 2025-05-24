On-chain reinsurance firm OnRe has unveiled a product that offers digital asset investors a stable yield tied to real-world assets.

On Saturday, OnRe launched an innovative structured product that connects $225 billion of stable assets to the vast $750 billion reinsurance market. The product is engineered to provide investors with direct access to diversified, uncorrelated returns.

The initiative, supported by industry giants like Ethena ENA/USD, Solana SOL/USD, and RockawayX, offers returns of up to 36.5% from reinsurance performance, collateral yield, and token incentives.

By leveraging the speed and efficiency of Solana’s blockchain, OnRe aims to facilitate a seamless flow of capital and boost operational efficiency, thereby allowing a new breed of investors to access real-world returns on a large scale.

“OnRe signifies our dedication to transparency, efficiency, and innovation,” stated Ted Georgas, Co-Founder and CTO of OnRe.

Also Read: Ethereum’s 2024 Gains Erased In Q1 2025 as Solana Reigns Supreme in DEX Space: Report

“With this single, structured product, we’re eradicating friction and opacity, offering investors a clear, scalable path to consistent, uncorrelated returns,” he added.

The rise in frequency and impact of natural disasters necessitates efficient capital deployment. Protocols like OnRe, with their innovative approach, are set to play a pivotal role in this space.

By linking digital assets to the reinsurance market, OnRe is not only diversifying investment opportunities but also enhancing the efficiency of capital flow.

This could potentially reshape the reinsurance market, making it more accessible and transparent for investors.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Everything Bubble’ Will Cause Historic Market Crash, Bitcoin Will Be Fastest To Recover

Image: Shutterstock/Sutthiphong Chandaeng