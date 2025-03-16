Tesla's Rollercoaster Ride, Grab's Autonomous Ambitions: This Week In Mobility

The past week has been a whirlwind of news for Tesla, Inc., with the electric vehicle giant making headlines for a variety of reasons. From a surprising switch in Baltimore to allegations of rebate manipulation in Canada, Tesla’s journey has been anything but smooth. Meanwhile, Southeast Asia’s ride-hailing giant, Grab Holdings, is making strides in the autonomous vehicle sector. Let’s dive into the details.

Baltimore Ditches Tesla for Ford

In a surprising turn of events, the city of Baltimore has decided to reverse a deal with Tesla that was set in 2024. The city had initially planned to use Tesla’s electric vehicles for police and other government officials. However, the deal has now been cancelled, with no political reasons cited for the change.

Read the full article here.

Also Read: Chip Equipment Maker ASML Faces Uncertainty As US Sanctions On China Impact Demand

Tesla Accused Of Gaming Canada’s EV Rebate Program

Tesla is under scrutiny in Canada, with four of its stores suspected of exploiting the country’s EV rebate program. The stores reportedly sold an average of 30 cars per hour over three days, claiming over half of the rebate funds.

Read the full article here.

Trump’s Tesla Purchase Could Boost Sales

President Donald Trump’s recent acquisition of a Tesla Model S Plaid for White House staff use could potentially drive up the company’s sales, according to Gary Black, Managing Partner of The Future Fund LLC.

Read the full article here.

Musk’s Optimism Vs Munster’s Prediction

While Tesla CEO Elon Musk expects the company’s output to double in the next few years, Gene Munster, Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management, predicts a drop in deliveries before a surge in 2026.

Read the full article here.

Grab Eyes Autonomous Future

Grab Holdings has teamed up with four global self-driving firms to explore autonomous solutions for its mobility and delivery services across Southeast Asia. The companies include China’s WeRide Inc and Zelos, Boston’s Motional, and South Korea’s Autonomous A2Z.

Read the full article here.

Also Read: