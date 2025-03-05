Nebius Announces 300 MW Data Center In New Jersey, Adds AI Capacity In Kansas City And Iceland

On Wednesday, artificial intelligence infrastructure company Nebius Group NV NBIS announced the planned construction of a new data center in New Jersey with up to 300 MW capacity.

The data center Nebius has commissioned in New Jersey will be built to Nebius’s design, enabling the company to achieve maximum efficiency and offer superlative performance to customers.

The facility is a phased development expandable up to 300 MW, with the first capacity likely completed as early as summer 2025.

This delivers on the company’s previous guidance for 100 MW of installed capacity by the end of 2025, with the potential to accelerate beyond that if required to meet demand.

Founder and CEO Arkady Volozh noted that New Jersey has secured expansion capacity to over 400 MW.

Nebius also announced incremental capacity additions at its existing colocation deployment in Kansas City and a new location in Iceland.

In Kansas City, Nebius has agreed on a second deployment phase. The additional capacity will likely be online by the end of the second quarter of 2025. Delivery of the first phase at Kansas City remains on track for the first quarter of 2025.

In Iceland, Nebius confirmed a new colocation deployment in Keflavik, Iceland, as it builds out more AI infrastructure in Europe. Physical deployment and software installation are underway, and the new capacity will likely be fully operational and available to clients by the end of the first quarter of 2025. This deployment is powered by Iceland’s abundant geothermal energy to reduce environmental impact.

Combined with the tripling of capacity at Nebius’s first data center in Finland and potential deployments at new sites currently in the pipeline, these additions will significantly contribute to the company’s planned ramp-up of installed capacity in the US and Europe during 2025.

Price Action: NBIS stock closed higher by 5.37% at $29.61 Tuesday.

