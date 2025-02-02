Here's How Nvidia's Jensen Huang Uses AI To Work Smarter and Get More Done

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia Inc. NVDA, has revealed that he uses AI chatbots to create initial drafts.

What Happened: Huang, who leads a company known for producing high-performance computer chips that power AI large language models, uses a variety of chatbots, including Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“I give it a basic outline, give it some PDFs of my previous talks, and I get it to write my first draft,” CNBC quoted Huang sharing at a recent Wired event. He added saying, “It's really fantastic.”

A study indicates that the most prevalent uses of chatbots across all job levels are idea generation, information consolidation, and basic task automation.

However, experts advise using AI more as a research and brainstorming tool due to occasional inaccuracies in chatbot responses.

Despite recent challenges, Nvidia continues to be a significant player in the AI industry. Huang anticipates that humans will soon collaborate with AI “agents,” which could join the workforce as early as this year, according to a blog post by Altman.

Why It Matters: The use of AI chatbots by industry leaders like Huang highlights the growing acceptance and integration of AI in everyday tasks.

This trend is expected to continue as AI technology improves and becomes more accessible.

