Waymo Completes 4 Million Autonomous Rides In Key US Metropolitan Areas In 2024 Ahead Of Tokyo Launch

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL autonomous driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday that the company served over four million fully autonomous rides in 2024, taking the total number of rides to over 5 million.

What Happened: Waymo’s robotaxi rides are open to the public in Phoenix, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

While the popular destination for riders in Phoenix was the Sky Harbor International Airport, the most popular destination for riders in San Francisco was The Ferry Building. In Los Angeles, The Grove shopping center was most popular among Waymo riders, the company said.

Waymo now serves over 150,000 trips to riders every week, the company added.

Why It Matters: Waymo is now working to commercially launch in Austin and Atlanta on the Uber app next year. It also intends to launch its services in Miami with fleet partner Moove in 2026.

The company also said earlier this week that it will start testing its robotaxis in Tokyo, Japan, beginning in early 2025, in its first step towards international markets.

All-electric Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with Waymo's autonomous driving technology will arrive in Tokyo in early 2025 and learn to adapt to left-hand traffic and other driving nuances of the city, the company said.

The company, however, did not provide a timeline for when it intends to provide autonomous paid rides to members of the public.

Photo courtesy: Waymo