Man Crashes Subaru SUV Through Dealership Door In Sandy After It Turned Down His Return Request: Report

A man reportedly crashed a Subaru Outback into the storefront of a dealership in Sandy, Utah, after being denied a return.

What Happened: Michael Murray bought the car from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne on Monday morning. Upon identifying issues with the car, he went to the dealership to return it but the management refused, Fox 13 News reported, citing Sandy Police.

Murray subsequently threatened to drive through the dealership’s front door and the dealership offered to return his money or give him a different car, Tyler Slade, platform manager at the dealership, told Fox 13.

But Murray went on to crash the front of the dealership, he said, while adding that the dealership had informed Murray before purchase that the vehicle needed work and was not retail.

Impact Of Crash: There were reportedly seven salesmen near the door when Murray crashed into the front of the dealership, none of who were injured.

The dealership, however, suffered damage worth $10,000.

Murray was arrested and face charges of felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, the report added.

Benzinga has reached out to the Sandy Police Department and the dealership for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Subaru