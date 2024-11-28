Jensen Huang Says He Doesn't 'Love' Every Day Of His Job. Here's How The Nvidia Boss Created A Company Worth Over $3 Trillion Today

Nvidia Corporation CEO Jensen Huang once admitted that while he doesn't “love” every day of his job, his persistence has been key to building a company now valued at over $3 trillion.

What Happened: In May earlier this year, during a fireside chat, Huang conversed with Patrick Collison, the co-founder and CEO of Stripe, a multinational financial services and software as a service (SaaS) company.

During the conversation, Huang contested the popular belief that a career should always bring happiness. He said that creating something exceptional is challenging and does not always result in joy.

“I don’t love every day of my job, I don’t think every day brings me joy, nor does joy have to be the definition of a good day,” he stated, adding, “Every day I’m not happy, every year I’m not happy about the company but I love the company every single second.”

See Also: Nvidia’s Journey To The Top With $3.5 Trillion Market Capitalization: How The AI Chip Giant Transformed Post-COVID

He further argued that the best jobs are not always those that bring constant happiness. “You have to suffer, you have to struggle, you have to endeavor … to really appreciate what you’ve done,” Huang elaborated.

He concluded by wishing others greatness, which, in his view, means wishing them “plenty of pain and suffering.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: According to Forbes, Huang currently has a net worth of $118.2 billion, making him number 11 on the list of the world's richest people.

His wealth largely stems from his about 3% stake in Nvidia, which went public on Jan. 22, 1999. He co-founded the Santa Clara-based chip and AI company with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, on April 5, 1993.

The company surpassed the $1 trillion market capitalization level in May 2023, becoming one of the most valuable companies globally. This growth trajectory continued this year, as Nvidia exceeded $2 trillion and a $3 trillion market cap, even briefly becoming the world's most valuable company.

At the time of writing, Nvidia had a market cap of $3.314 trillion. Earlier this month, the AI chip giant reported third-quarter revenue of $35.1 billion.

This marked a 94% year-over-year increase, with Nvidia surpassing the Street consensus estimate of $33.12 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data.

With this, the company has exceeded revenue analyst expectations for nine consecutive quarters. It has also surpassed earnings per share estimates for eight straight quarters.

Price Action: Nvidia's stock fell 1.15% on Wednesday, ending the day at $135.34. However, after-hours trading saw a 0.47% increase in shares. Year-to-date, Nvidia’s stock has risen by an impressive 180.96%, greatly outperforming the Nasdaq 100’s 25.39% gain during the same period.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Flickr/ Village Global