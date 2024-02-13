Tesla Cybertruck Rescues Stuck Ford F-150 From Snow Mound: Watch The Video Here

Loading... Loading...

The Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck, once subjected to skepticism for its performance in snowy conditions, has demonstrated its capability in a recent video where it successfully assists a stuck Ford F-150. This video comes in the wake of the Cybertruck being dubbed "Cyberstuck" by various media outlets, which picked up on incidents of the electric pickup truck seemingly struggling in the snow. However, EV enthusiasts and off-road veterans have long maintained that any truck's performance in such conditions heavily depends on the driver's experience and the tires equipped on the vehicle.



The clip showcases the Cybertruck pulling the F-150 out of a snow mound. According to the video's description, the F-150 driver's lack of experience was evident, and the vehicle's traction control was not performing optimally, even in 4WD/4LO mode. The owner of the Cybertruck took the initiative to help, highlighting the community spirit often found among pickup truck drivers in off-road scenarios.



The incident has ignited diverse reactions online, with some viewers suggesting the rescue was set up, while others argue that the Cybertruck would have faced the same fate had the roles been reversed. Regardless, the video serves to debunk the exaggerated claims of the Cybertruck's alleged deficiencies in challenging conditions. The Cybertruck's role in aiding the F-150 underlines that even with advancing technology, driver skill and vehicle capability remain critical factors, and that scenes of trucks helping trucks are a natural part of the off-road landscape.

Photo courtesy of Tesla