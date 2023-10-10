Tesla Now Offering Vehicle Wraps Starting At $7,500 In The US

Tesla Inc TSLA is enhancing the customization options for its electric vehicles by offering exclusive factory color wraps for the 2023 Model Y and Model 3 in the United States. Starting at a price of $7,500, customers can choose from seven premium colors, which include Satin Stealth Black, Glacier Blue, Satin Rose Gold, Slip Grey, Forest Green, Satin Ceramic White, and Crimson Red. The color wraps, crafted from a self-healing urethane-based film, not only provide aesthetic appeal but also offer a protective layer, guarding the car's paint against chips, scratches, and swirling.

The installation process of the wraps is meticulous, covering the jambs for all color options, with the exception of Clear Wraps. Tesla has indicated that the installation can span between five to seven business days from the moment the vehicle is dropped off at one of their service centers. However, those opting for this service should note that Tesla will not be providing loaner vehicles during this period.

Currently, two participating Tesla Service Centers are equipped to handle the color wrap installations: West Covina, CA and Carlsbad, CA. The stated purchase prices for the wraps are all-inclusive, covering both the cost of materials and the installation process. To access this service, Tesla owners need to ensure they are using version 4.23.0 or newer of the Tesla app.

For those interested in more details or seeking support regarding the vehicle wraps, Tesla has dedicated a "Vehicle Wraps Support Page". This move by Tesla not only underscores their commitment to providing high-quality services but also offers an avenue for Tesla enthusiasts to further personalize and protect their vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Tesla