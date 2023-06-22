Tesla's Model 3 Highland Is A Major Refresh, Says Leak

Tesla Inc TSLA is reportedly planning a significant overhaul for its bestselling vehicle, the Model 3, with a redesign codenamed "Highland."

The car has already been spotted driving around California. Now, according to Teslascope, the refresh includes both exterior and interior updates, drawing the Model 3 closer to the recent designs of the Model S and X and incorporating new technology features.

While no official confirmation has come from Tesla, the information suggested the revamped Model 3 would be endowed with several key features:

• A steer-by-wire Yoke and steering wheels, marking the first time these are used in the Model 3.

• Matrix LEDs on all trims and redesigned RGB ambient lights.

• A focus on incorporating recycled materials into components that aligns with Tesla's commitment to environmentalism and reducing costs.

• An improved customer experience when switching between models, aided by the expansion of Tesla Profile functionality.

• The latest autopilot computer, HW4 and upgraded cameras, including a new front fascia and bumper camera.

• An upgraded speaker system, drawing conceptually from the newest Model S/X.

• Power efficiency improvements through the removal of various sensors, using GPS-based data instead.

• Comfort-enhancing seat changes and vibration reduction.

• Potentially, a rear screen and slimmer version of the Model Y HEPA filter.

Interestingly, the leaks hinted that despite these comprehensive upgrades, the pricing of the refreshed Model 3 may remain similar to the current generation. This came from the reported improvements in the manufacturing process that may lead to significant cost savings for both the company and customers.

The launch date for the 'Highland' Model 3 remained unclear, with estimates ranging from a few months to the first quarter of 2024. It appears that Tesla is taking its time to perfect the refreshed model and ensure the readiness of necessary supply chains.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla